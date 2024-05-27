Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a delegation from the US Congress that included members of the Democratic and Republican parties, headed by Senator Jerry Moran, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The meeting was attended by the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the US delegation stressed that its visit comes within the framework of the special importance that its country attaches to the strategic partnership with Egypt. The members noted Egypt’s great contribution as a pillar of regional stability. They expressed their appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to establish peace and security in the region, highlighting the key Egyptian role in promoting efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as well as the exchange of captives, hostages and prisoners, in addition to the enormous efforts that Egypt has made, and continues to make, to bring humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. They expressed their deep appreciation and thanked Egypt for the role Egypt and the Egyptian leadership play in this regard.

The meeting saw an in-depth discussion on the overall regional situation, during which President El-Sisi stressed the need to intensify efforts to contain the situation and stop the war, in order to put an end to the ongoing humanitarian tragedy experienced by the people of the Gaza Strip and to prevent the expansion of the conflict. The President emphasized the dangers resulting from the Israeli military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah and its humanitarian and security repercussions. The President also stressed the need for serious international engagement in the implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, as the path to achieving justice, peace and security for all the peoples of the region.