President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Head of General Intelligence Service Major General Abbas Kamel, Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs Ms. Fayza Abul Naga, and a number of senior Russian officials.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that Russia’s Security Council Secretary conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President Vladimir Putin to President El-Sisi. He stressed the importance that Russia attaches to consolidating bilateral relations with Egypt as part of the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between the two countries. President El-Sisi also conveyed his sincere greetings to President Putin. The President praised the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the increase in trade exchange, and the joint development projects being implemented, most notably Al-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal axis.

The Spokesman added that Mr. Patrushev briefed President El-Sisi on the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the developments of Russian movements in this regard at the international level. The President stressed Egypt’s position on the importance of giving priority to diplomatic solutions to the crisis, and supporting all efforts aimed at settling it politically in order to preserve international peace and security and end the negative economic repercussions which have caused great harm to countries with emerging economies, especially with regard to global food security which is exposed to serious risks.

The meeting also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in a number of fields and they exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.