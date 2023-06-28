The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President Mirziyoyev extended his greetings to President El-Sisi on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing Egypt’s people and government progress and prosperity.

President El-Sisi expressed gratitude for President Mirziyoyev’s kind gesture, wishing Uzbekistan, its people, and the entire Muslim nation welfare and blessings.

