President El-Sisi received a high-level delegation from the Democratic and Republican parties in the US Congress, which includes Senator Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate, Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and a number of officials and members of committees in the House of Representatives and the Senate, in the presence of Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sameh Shoukry.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting stressed the strong and durable decades-old strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States. It also emphasized the importance that the two countries attach to strengthening their relations at all levels, the official, parliamentary and popular ones, especially in light of the turbulent regional and international reality, the escalating challenges it poses, and the global crises in food, energy and finance that are affecting many countries of the world.

The Spokesman added that the meeting witnessed an open dialogue between President El-Sisi and the leaders of the US Congress, which touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, especially on the economic level and to enhance the investments of American companies in Egypt. In this regard, the comprehensive development efforts underway in Egypt were commended, especially in terms of the modernization of the infrastructure, the construction of new cities, the development made in the sectors of oil, gas, renewable and green energy, and the reclamation of agricultural lands. The discussion also tackled Egypt's efforts to combat terrorism and extremist ideology, promote human rights, and establish concepts and values of religious tolerance, a culture of coexistence, and principles of citizenship.

In terms of regional and international issues, many files were discussed, foremost of which were the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its geopolitical and economic repercussions, and ways to enhance international peace and security. This is in addition to developments on the regional scene and the crises the region is going through, especially in Sudan, Libya and Syria. In this regard, an agreement on the importance of speeding up political solutions to these crises in a way that preserves the unity of states and preserves the integrity of their territories and the capabilities of their peoples was reached, while emphasizing the importance of the positive and vital Egyptian role in this regard.

The meeting touched on developments in the negotiations that are currently held between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan. The President affirmed Egypt’s position regarding the commitment to reach a binding legal agreement on the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam that takes into account the interests and concerns of the three countries.

The meeting also discussed the developments of the question of Palestinian. The American delegation praised Egypt's pivotal role, at the historical and current levels, in strengthening and laying the foundations peace in the Middle East. For his part, the President affirmed Egypt's firm position in this regard that stresses the need to advance international efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution which guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state in accordance with the relevant references and resolutions of international legitimacy. This, in turn, would open broad horizons for lasting peace, security, peaceful coexistence and prosperity for all peoples of the region.