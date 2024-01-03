Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a bipartisan Congressional Delegation, led by Senator Joni Ernst, of Democrats and Republicans from various committees. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the two sides emphasized the significance and centrality of the strategic partnership and close relations between Egypt and the U.S. The Congressional Delegation underscored the U.S.’ commitment, particularly Congress', to further advancing areas of joint cooperation, given Egypt’s status and regional role, as well as its unwavering efforts to reinforce security, stability and development in the region.

There was an open discussion between President El-Sisi and the U.S. Delegation on regional developments, notably in the Gaza Strip. The President reviewed the current situation, and reiterated the critical need to work, in earnest, toward achieving a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue, through the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, in line with the approved terms of reference. President El-Sisi affirmed that currently the utmost priority is to achieve a ceasefire, protect civilians and ensure unfettered delivery of humanitarian relief aid in sufficient quantities into the Strip to address the humanitarian tragedy and immense suffering of its people, in line with and implementation of the relevant UN resolutions. President El-Sisi stressed Egypt’s categorical and absolute rejection of any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue through the forced displacement of the Palestinians from their lands.

Members of the Congressional Delegation commended Egypt’s valued role and efforts along the political and humanitarian tracks. They were keen on getting a better understanding of President El-Sisi’s future vision in this regard. The President reaffirmed that the only way to achieve sustainable security and stability in the region is through a just settlement, paving the way for true security for all the peoples of the region and defusing crises and wars. The President also underlined the crucial need to exert intensive and responsible efforts to avert factors conducive to the expansion of the conflict in the region, given the grave and momentous repercussions this would have on regional and international peace and security.