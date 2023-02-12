The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in the high-level Jerusalem Conference, which was held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The conference was also attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, as well as Secretary General of the Arab League and co-chair of the conference, Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit and a number of high-level delegations from Arab League member states.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.