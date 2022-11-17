Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Justice Counselor Omar Marwan.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the efforts made by the Ministry of Justice regarding the comprehensive development of the State’s litigation system and the speedy disposition of cases.

President El-Sisi was updated on the comprehensive development of the litigation system and efforts made to enhance the performance of courts across Egypt to help reduce case backlogs, particularly family court cases. About 309,000 family court cases have been tried before 2021, only 100 of which are currently pending in courts. The President also expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the judges to complete cases.

Counselor Marwan also reviewed the work of the Supreme Committee for Legislative Reform, which lasted for two years, to issue a national legislative database. This database classifies laws, presidential decrees, cabinet decisions, as well as international agreements. As a result of these efforts, the State’s laws have become 618 laws of the total of 17049 and international agreements have become 1997 of the total of 4366, with a flexible framework allowing immediate amendments when a legislation is passed or repealed.

The Minister of Justice briefed the President on the most prominent axes in the development process of the litigation system, particularly the efforts made to raise the efficiency of the courts’ headquarters and buildings in all governorates. President El-Sisi directed that these efforts be kept under close review and the development of Galaa Courts Complex be expeditiously completed. He also directed that an engineering committee be formed to inspect Bab Al-Khalq Court, a historical building, and prepare a report on its condition. Furthermore, President El-Sisi directed that the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Communications and IT cooperate to rapidly automate courts of first instance and courts of appeal.

President El-Sisi also followed-up on the efforts made by the Ministry of Justice to prepare a group of experts from the Ministry of Awqaf, Al-Azhar and Dar al-Iftaa to seek their help in cases of defamation of religions. They will also be legally qualified to identify the elements and circumstances of the crime.

The meeting discussed the efforts of developing the Real Estate Registration Authority. The President confirmed the need to continue opening new branches providing documentation services with night shifts to meet the needs of all citizens across Egypt.