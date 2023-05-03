Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with a high-level delegation from the US House of Representatives, headed by its Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the membership of a number of chairmen and members of committees from the Republican and Democratic parties, including the Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Natural Resources, and Appropriations. From the Egyptian side, Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafy Ali El-Gebaly and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry attended.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting confirmed the deep longstanding strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, as well as the close and multifold relations they share. President El-Sisi stressed that Egypt attaches importance to communicate with the US Congress leaders, within the framework of coordination and consultation between the two countries at various levels, in light of regional tension and the resulting mounting challenges, in addition to the current international situation that resulted in energy, food, and finance crises that negatively affected many countries.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives affirmed his country's great appreciation for Egypt’s pivotal role in consolidating security, stability and peace in the Middle East, and the keenness of the United States to continue advancing cooperation between the two countries across various levels and fields.

The meeting touched on ways to restore and consolidate international peace and security and address relevant developments, as well as regional developments and crises, mainly the situation in Sudan.

President El-Sisi stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to find political solutions to existing crises, in order to preserve the unity of states, safeguard peoples’ capabilities and prevent chaos and destruction. The President confirmed that Egypt exerts utmost efforts to promote peaceful political dialogue in Sudan and ceasefire as well as protect civilians from the humanitarian repercussions of the conflict.

The meeting also touched on the Palestinian issue. The President reiterated Egypt’s unwavering position, in this regard, by achieving a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent state in accordance with the relevant international references, and therefore opening new prospects for peaceful coexistence, development and prosperity for all peoples of the region. The Speaker of the US House of Representatives expressed that the US administration positively values the Egyptian efforts, in this regard, noting Egypt's active role in maintaining calm between the Israeli and Palestinian sides and pushing for the revitalization of the peace process.