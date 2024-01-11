Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the US Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the US Secretary of State conveyed US President Biden’s greetings and appreciation to President El-Sisi, noting the continued Egyptian efforts to calm the situation in the region and reinforce peace and stability. This was appreciated by President El-Sisi, who stressed Egypt’s keenness to continue coordination between the two sides for the interest of regional security and stability.

The meeting touched on the regional situation, especially in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories. Mr.Blinken was keen to share with President El-Sisi the course of his expanded tour in the region and to listen to Egypt’s vision regarding the prospects for a solution.

The meeting outlined the Egyptian efforts to communicate with all parties, with the aim of reaching an immediate ceasefire and ensuring accessibility to humanitarian aid.

President El-Sisi stressed the need for the international community to undertake its responsibilities to implement the relevant UN resolutions in order for assistance to enter in sufficient quantities to end the humanitarian plight in the sector and save the people of Gaza from the enormous suffering they are experiencing. It is also imperative for the calming efforts to lead to a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue, which addresses the roots of the current situation, enables the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights, and achieves security, development, and prosperity for all the peoples of the region.

The two sides agreed to maintain intensive consultations on the current situation and to communicate with various parties to advance efforts to calm the situation and prevent the conflict from expanding.

They also affirmed their categorical rejection of the principle or attempts to displace Palestinians from their lands and their commitment to the two-state solution as the basis for achieving stability in the region.