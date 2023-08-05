Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received in Alamein City the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The two presidents emphasized the strong and distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed ways to continue strengthening the frameworks and mechanisms of joint cooperation between the two countries, including in the economic and development fields, so as to achieve the aspirations of the Egyptian and Emirati peoples towards progress, stability and prosperity.
The two presidents also discussed regional and international developments. Views were aligned on the importance of intensifying joint Arab action to confront the growing regional and global challenges. They affirmed their keenness to continue close coordination at all levels, in light of the strong historical ties between the two countries at the official and popular levels.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.