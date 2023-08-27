Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Trade and Industry, Eng. Ahmed Samir.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting followed-up on the implementation of the national strategy for the development of the industry, the future vision the state has adopted to increase growth rates of this sector and its share of GDP, and boosting the size snd quality of industrial exports. The President was briefed on ongoing efforts to establish integrated industrial complexes and zones and to boost transformative industries and the list of priority fields, in which Egypt has an industrial base, opportunities and competitive advantages, at both the regional and international levels.
The President gave directives to strengthen efforts toward developing the Egyptian industry, as it is the major engine of comprehensive economic growth, given the impact of the progress in industry on bolstering all other sectors. President El-Sisi also stressed the need to continue efforts toward empowering the industrial private sector and eliminate impediments it encounters in its activities and businesses, particularly by providing a conducive environment and offering incentives and facilitations supportive of industrial investment. This is in addition to strengthening efforts to consolidate the culture of added value in the Egyptian industry, in a manner that yields the greatest possible benefit, in terms of deepening local manufacturing and technological development and in terms of achieving the highest return for the benefit of the Egyptian economy and the citizens.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.