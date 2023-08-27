Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Issa.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting followed-up on the strategy of the tourism sector in the coming period. The discussions focused on plans to spur the investment climate in the various tourist destinations across Egypt and efforts to increase the number of hotel rooms and improve the tourism industry across all levels. This shall take place in a manner that furthers growth in the inbound tourism movement, which has achieved positive indicators during the first half of this year, and which will support the state’s endeavors to bring to 30 million the number of tourists visiting Egypt annually by 2028.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue intensive work toward reinvigorating the tourism sector, as an investment in Egypt's unparalleled tourism potential and in its ancient civilizational and cultural heritage that extends through different historical eras. The President noted that this shall take place by working intensively in tourism projects, and by encouraging and attracting investments from the local and international private sector, primarily by providing the necessary facilitations in this regard. This is, in addition to making the most of the integration of the tourism sector with the comprehensive development process in the various sectors across the country, while continuing efforts toward the continuous improvement in the quality of the Egyptian tourism product, in line with the requirements of the targeted markets and the highest international standards in this regard.