Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting followed-up on the latest developments in cooperation at the regional and international levels to address the development challenges emanating from the successive global crises. These crises reflected the need to review the rules of operation of multilateral financing institutions, in order to improve their ability to respond effectively and efficiently to close the development financing gap of developing countries.

The meeting also reviewed the various dimensions of Egypt’s ongoing cooperation with international development financing institutions, with the participation of the private sector, particularly in the sectors of health, education and social solidarity. Minister Al-Mashat offered an overview of work progress on the national platform for the Nexus of Water, Food and Energy (NWFE) Program and the launch of the follow-up report on what has been achieved in order to mobilize the required funds and innovative financing mechanisms to attract private sector investments in green projects.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue Egypt’s efforts to push toward reforming and developing the international financing system, so as to enable developing countries, in particular, to restore the pace of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and show resilience in the face of any future global crises, notably through the introduction of new, innovative and effective financing mechanisms, in addition to leveraging the existing ones.