Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting tackled work progress in national health projects, mainly work underway to upgrade the Nasser Institute to turn it into a global medical city. Other projects reviewed during the meeting included the new Central Laboratories Headquarters project, Menouf Cancer Hospital, and Om El-Masreyyin Hospital Development Project. This is in addition to the Medical City project, which is affiliated to the General Authority for Hospitals and Educational Institutes that is set to be established in the New Administrative Capital.

President El-Sisi was also updated on developments in the implementation of state-funded treatment programs, which issued more than four million treatment decisions in 2023, at a total cost of 22 billion Egyptian pounds, benefiting approximately 2.5 million patients. The meeting also discussed presidential initiatives for public health, including the presidential initiative to end waiting lists for surgeries, which has resulted in over two million operations since its launch.

The meeting also touched on Egypt's medical support to the people of the Gaza Strip, where a plan was put in place for referral hospitals, including 47 hospitals in 8 governorates. More than 2200 injured were received, and more than 1,200 surgeries were performed, in addition to health and treatment services delivered to transit people via the Rafah crossing.

The President emphasized Egypt's unwavering and persistent support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as part of Egypt's unyielding efforts to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering they have been enduring. President El-Sisi lauded the noble role of the Egyptian health sector in support of the people of the Gaza Strip.

A package of investment incentives provided by the cabinet of ministers for the health sector was also reviewed during the meeting. It aims to spur investments in healthcare, increase the number of hospital beds to match international standards, and attract more international and local investments in the health sector so as to allow for the expansion of hospitals, medical centers, and primary health care units.

The President stressed the need to promptly and efficiently apply the investment incentives, and to continue to provide the highest quality medical services to the citizens, particularly for the disadvantaged, and to facilitate their access to these medical services in order to achieve the state's goal of improving public health for all citizens.