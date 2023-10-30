President El-Sisi directed the government to continuously and meticulously follow-up on efforts to protect agricultural lands. The President gave instructions to firmly confront illegal practices, including seizing and encroaching on agricultural lands, in an effort to achieve the desired economic and development goals, and to preserve the assets and rights of the state and the people.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President was briefed on the latest developments in efforts aimed at preserving and protecting agricultural lands, in a manner that safeguards the state and the people’s rights. The President was also updated on the challenges facing the relevant authorities in this regard and means to overcome them.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, the Ministers of Interior, Agriculture and Land Reclamation, and Local Development as well as the Governor of Kafr El-Sheikh and the Deputy Governor of Beheira.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.