Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, the Ministers of Interior, Agriculture and Land Reclamation, and Local Development as well as the Governor of Kafr El-Sheikh and the Deputy Governor of Beheira.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President was briefed on the latest developments in efforts aimed at preserving and protecting agricultural lands, in a manner that safeguards the state and the people’s rights. The President was also updated on the challenges facing the relevant authorities in this regard and means to overcome them.
President El-Sisi directed the government to continuously and meticulously follow-up on efforts to protect agricultural lands. The President gave instructions to firmly confront illegal practices, including seizing and encroaching on agricultural lands, in an effort to achieve the desired economic and development goals, and to preserve the assets and rights of the state and the people.