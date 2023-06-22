Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on the sidelines of the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President welcomed the ongoing engagement with the President of the European Council, and expressed appreciation of the Egyptian-European relations. President El-Sisi reiterated interest to further promote and deepen the partnership between the two sides, taking into consideration the fact that they share the Mediterranean regional neighborhood and the importance of joint coordination to address regional and international challenges.

Mr. Michel expressed his appreciation for the engagement with the President and for getting an understanding of Egypt’s position on the issues raised, particularly in light of Egypt’s status as a key strategic partner of the European Union. He confirmed the EU’s interest to foster closer cooperation with Egypt across various levels.

The meeting followed-up on progress in the various aspects of cooperation between the two sides, within the framework of “The EU-Egypt Partnership Priorities Document for 2021-2027”, which represents a vital trajectory for further deepening the Egyptian-European partnership in the coming years in all areas.

The talks also touched on a multitude of issues of mutual interest. The President of the European Council appreciated Egypt’s efforts, which are valued by the EU, with regard to various issues that represent challenges in the region and compromise the security and stability of Mediterranean countries, particularly in terms of hosting millions of refugees on Egypt’s land, preventing illegal migration, and combating terrorism and extremist ideology. This is, in addition to Egypt’s efforts toward peace in the Middle East region.

Also discussed during the meeting were developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the latest in the current crisis in Sudan. There was an alignment in views between the two sides with regard to the need to continue consultations and coordination in the coming period, in order to strengthen efforts toward helping Sudan overcome this crisis, in a manner that takes into account the interests of the Sudanese people and the deteriorating humanitarian situation from which they are suffering.