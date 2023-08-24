The Minister of Justice also reviewed the Supreme Judicial Council’s Book regarding the three nominations for the position of Prosecutor General, in accordance with the constitutional procedures. The meeting also focused on the latest developments in the upgrading of the real estate registry system. President El-Sisi gave directives to continue the automation of all branches and notary offices to improve the work mechanisms in the real estate registry and the documents it issues. This is in addition to enhancing the process of selecting and qualifying the best elements and human cadres to work in the office, in light of the importance of this sector in facilitating the citizens’ day-to-day interactions across the Republic.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting discussed the most prominent axes of developing the judicial system at the national level, especially those related to improving the efficiency of the current courts' headquarters and buildings or their technical side in all governorates. In this regard, President El-Sisi directed that the latest electronic and technological means and techniques be used in the judicial system and litigation procedures, and the necessary financial resources be provided, in a way that achieves the expeditious completion and the sound management of procedures with the aim of providing distinctive and advanced services to citizens.

