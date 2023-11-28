Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marwan.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President was updated on the primary areas of development in the litigation system across the Republic, which contribute to the improvement of courthouses and justice facilities and strengthen the ability to harness cutting-edge technological solutions. President El-Sisi followed-up on work progress in the Justice City in the New Administrative Capital, which will contribute to streamlining litigation procedures for the citizens and to promoting the judicial system’s work philosophy, through digitalization elements and technical tool updates.

President El-Sisi was also briefed on development efforts in the Real Estate Registration System, particularly the ongoing modernization of the Remote Document Issuance Unit of the Ministry of Justice. This unit is now able to remotely issue final official powers of attorney in cases. This is, in addition to providing a number of other services, including certificates from the primary, district, and economic courts, which facilitates matters for the citizens and is consistent with the development processes in the various public services in the country.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to enhance the efficiency of the committee entrusted with managing abandoned and neglected vehicles, with a focus on taking full advantage of them. The President gave directives to continue efforts to establish modern centers for impounded vehicles, and to automate their operations, in a manner that is consistent with the law, ensures the protection of the vehicles, and maximizes their utilization.

President El-Sisi directed to continue efforts toward enhancing the judicial system and to adhere to the specified deadlines for the completion of the Justice City, in order to ensure a tangible, qualitative improvement in the Egyptian litigation system. The President also lauded efforts exerted to issue documents remotely, and stressed the need for this service to be expanded to Egyptian embassies and consulates abroad, so as to facilitate matters for Egyptians abroad. President El-Sisi confirmed that the primary goal is to streamline the everyday interactions of the citizens with the judicial system, in a manner that contributes to protecting the rights of citizens and preserving their interests.