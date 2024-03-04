Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marwan.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the President was briefed on measures to activate the law regarding the National Alliance for Civil Development Work as well as efforts underway to establish coordination mechanisms within the framework of the law. This aims to deepen the concept of volunteering in civil work, promote humanitarian and community values, mobilize national efforts toward social and economic development, and support the implementation of social development initiatives through the coordination between the relevant state authorities and civil society.
The meeting also discussed work progress in the establishment of the City of Justice in the New Administrative Capital, as part of ongoing efforts toward the comprehensive development of the litigation system and the modernization of its mechanisms. President El-Sisi gave directives to continue intensive development and improvement efforts so as to ensure that justice is delivered promptly and efficiently. The President underscored the importance of the application of the law with full honesty, integrity and equality, enforcing the rule of law on everyone without discrimination as well as the protection of the rights of citizens and society.