Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA, William Burns. The meeting was also attended by Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting focused on the joint Egyptian-Qatari-American efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. It also reviewed the latest developments on the ground, underlining the crucial need for intensified efforts to restore calm and halt the military escalation. President El-Sisi underscored the dire humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which has led to widespread famine in the sector. The President stressed the desperate and imperative need for concerted international efforts, without any delay, to exert pressure for the immediate and unfettered flow of much-needed humanitarian aid and relief to all areas of the sector in adequate quantities.

During the meeting, there was an alignment in views with regard to the vital importance of protecting civilians and the gravity of the military escalation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, while categorically rejecting the displacement of the Palestinians from the lands. The President emphasized the need to work, in earnest, toward reaching a just settlement to the Palestinian cause, based on the two-state solution. President El-Sisi warned against expanding the cycle of the conflict in a way that jeopardizes regional security and stability.