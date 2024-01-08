Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said that the Secretary-General of the Arab League congratulated the President on his re-election for a new presidential term, wishing him success in achieving the interests of the Egyptian people and the Arab nation.
President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation and confirmed commitment to maintaining Egypt's supportive approach to the Arab League, stemming from belief in its pivotal role in joint Arab action and preserving Arab unity in the face of the complex and unprecedented challenges facing the region.
The meeting tackled the most important regional issues and challenges, mainly the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, and the intensive efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and ensuring access to humanitarian aid. This is in addition to effectuating the two-state solution track, which would lead to the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights as well as the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with the endorsed international references.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.