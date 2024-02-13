Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar ,HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The meeting was also attended by Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service Major General Abbas Kamel and Head of the State Security in Qatar Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the Qatari prime minister conveyed the greetings of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to President El-Sisi, stressing the keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two countries, to which the President reciprocated with appreciation, emphasizing the close relations between the two countries and peoples.

The meeting reviewed efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and protecting civilians from the deteriorating conditions in the Strip. The two sides discussed joint efforts in this regard, as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid. The meeting confirmed the extreme danger of escalating operations in Rafah in southern Gaza and warned of the serious consequences of such an action, in light of the risks of the exacerbating humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. This is while emphasizing the need for concerted international efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding and the increase of tension factors in the region.