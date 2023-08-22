Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbuly and Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Mr. El Sayed el Quseir.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting reviewed the national agricultural projects nationwide, in light of the steady progress achieved in this vital sector over the past years, within the State's plan to bring about a radical change in Egypt's agricultural map through massive and unprecedented efforts to reclaim millions of acres across Egypt over a short period of time. More than 3 million new acres will be added soon to agricultural land, which is more than one third of the entire agricultural land area in the country.

President El-Sisi was briefed on efforts to increase and improve the productivity of the acres in Egypt in terms of quantity and type, which led to Egypt's progress in the global ranking of acre productivity into the top five in many crops, including rice, maize and wheat. The President gave directives to continue working on the governance of fertilizer use and the operationalization of modern water-saving irrigation systems, as well as facilitating the use of mechanization in agriculture to reduce loss during harvesting, in addition to the important role of agricultural scientific research in this regard. The President reviewed the growth rates of Egypt's fresh and manufactured agricultural exports, which achieved over $ 7.5 billion in 2022. The President gave directives to continue intensive efforts in terms of providing full support to farmers, continuously working to improve the quality, as well as preserving and enhancing the reputation of the Egyptian product globally, by adhering to international standards in this regard.

President El-Sisi stressed that the significant efforts to develop the agricultural sector and to restore Egypt's historical status in this field are part of comprehensive development efforts, integrating all economic sectors, such as agriculture, industry, infrastructure, roads and facilities, transport and trade, to achieve the highest value added for Egyptian products, to help Egypt enhance food security, in light of the current international conditions, in addition to advancing all components of the national economy , especially providing job opportunities, increasing exports and limiting imports, to improve the standard of living of citizens.