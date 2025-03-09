Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Finance Mr. Ahmed Kouchouk.

The Spokesman of the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the meeting reviewed the state’s financial performance indicators, as well as the key features and targets for the budget of the upcoming fiscal year 2025-2026. The new budget proposal includes an increase in allocations for the social protection programs “Takaful” and “Karama” along with sufficient resources to fund the recently announced social protection package. A higher percentage of the budget will also be dedicated to human development programs, including all presidential initiatives. This is in line with the strategic vision to build the Egyptian human capital and to reflect the state’s commitment to improving the services provided to the citizens, while ensuring comprehensive care for eligible low-income groups.

The meeting also tackled national efforts to achieve financial discipline, increase the primary surplus rate, and reduce debt, particularly with the near completion of the strategy to reduce public debt in the medium-term.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue the intensified efforts to reduce inflation, as well as improve productivity in order to achieve higher growth rates. The President emphasized the necessity of strengthening financial discipline through government measures to enhance the performance of the Egyptian economy and support national development efforts.