President El-Sisi gave directives to further strengthen the role of Tahya Misr Fund to complement the State's efforts to achieve inclusive development, support those in need regarding their well-being, improve their standard of living, and enhance their ability to meet societal challenges. This shall be achieved in partnership with government bodies and the development and social support shall reach all the beneficiaries all over Egypt.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting discussed Tahya Misr fund’s role in social and development work. The Fund's total contributions over the past period, and the services it provides to citizens across Egypt, were presented. In this regard, many of the Fund's activities were mentioned, such as the support provided for the most vulnerable families, the orphans and the people with special abilities. This is in addition to the organization of social protection convoys in cooperation with civil society associations and institutions and the provision of food, clothing and living supplies to the beneficiaries.

