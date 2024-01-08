Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the two Presidents held an expanded session of talks, attended by the two countries’ delegations, on the ongoing developments in the Palestinian Territories. Palestinian President Abbas reviewed the latest in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and the subsequent humanitarian catastrophe unfolding there, as well as the situation in the West Bank, where tension and violence have been escalating from the Israeli side. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s intensive efforts and current contacts with the various actors to push for a ceasefire and for the immediate and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance and relief, in the sufficient quantities, to the Gaza Strip in order to end the suffering of the civilians in the sector.

During the talk, there was an emphasis on the pivotal role assumed by the Palestinian National Authority and on the vital need to take all measures to provide support to the Palestinian Authority, in order for it to carry out its role. President El-Sisi and President Abbas stressed that the Palestinian cause is currently passing through a critical phase, which requires that the international community and the active players exercise the highest degrees of responsibility, historically, politically and at the humanitarian level, in order to work toward a just and comprehensive settlement, that envisages the establishment and acknowledgment of an independent Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as this is the fundamental guarantor for security and stability in the region. The two Presidents reiterated the unequivocal and absolute rejection of any endeavors and attempts, aimed at liquidating the Palestinian issue or the forced displacement of the Palestinians outside their lands in any form.

Palestinian President Abbas expressed immense appreciation for Egypt’s role in support of the Palestinian issue, historically and up until the present moment, in which Egypt is exerting unwavering and persistent efforts across all levels to end the bloodshed of the Palestinian people and support their efforts to obtain their legitimate rights.