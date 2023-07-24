Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Justice Omar Marwan.

The spokesman for the presidency said the President was briefed on the ongoing efforts to develop the technical aspect and Artificial Intelligence in courts, and the process of linking judicial authorities and bodies, so as to promote the use of the latest technologies in the courts' work system to achieve speedy performance while looking into cases.

Within the framework of the intensive efforts to speed up the completion of citizens' cases before the courts within the framework of the comprehensive development of the country's litigation system, the Minister of Justice presented the status of completing lawsuits and cases before the courts of first instance and the courts of appeal. He explained that with regard to civil lawsuits registered until 2019, only 837 lawsuits remain out of about 410,000 lawsuits. With regard to civil lawsuits registered in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, 88% of the total of about 1.5 million lawsuits have been completed. With regard to family dispute cases, only 4 cases remain out of about 170,000 registered cases until 2020, while 98.4% of the cases registered in 2021 and 2022, which amounted to about 1,400,000, were completed. With regard to misdemeanor cases, the number of registered cases in 2020, 2021 and 2022 amounted to about 26 million cases, 95% of which were completed.

The Minister of Justice added that with regard to the appeals courts, 2,941 registered appeals until 2019 remain, while about 90% of the 460,000 civil appeals registered in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 have been completed. With regard to family appeals, 250 appeals registered until 2020 remain, and 94% of the more than 400,000 appeals registered in 2021 and 2022 have been completed.

President El-Sisi expressed appreciation and thanked the judges of the courts of first instance, appeal and cassation for their outstanding performance and esteemed effort, which contributed to the significant swift completion of cases, as well as overcoming the great challenges in this regard, creating a new mental image and a sound impression of the justice system in Egypt.

In this regard, the President gave directives to continue efforts to complete cases before courts in the same year in which they were held, in a manner that achieves swift justice, stability of the legal conditions of citizens, protection of their rights and preservation of their interests.