Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Republic, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met with General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, Lieutenant General Osama Askar, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, commanders of the main branches and a number of leaders of the Armed Forces, at the headquarters of the Strategic Command in the New Administrative Capital.

The meeting reviewed a number of issues related to the activities and tasks carried out by the Armed Forces to preserve the capabilities of the Egyptian state and protect its strategic interests. It reviewed the current regional and international developments and their repercussions on Egypt's national security, as well as Egypt's efforts and positions in support of the Palestinian people to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with UN institutions and all brotherly and friendly countries.

President El-Sisi expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Egyptian state and its national institutions to confront the challenges resulting from the successive global and regional crises. The President also held in high esteem the efforts and sacrifices made by the Armed Forces men in carrying out all the tasks and duties assigned to them to safeguard the nation and protect its national security.