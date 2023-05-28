Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Head of the Iraqi Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service Major General Abbas Kamel, and Iraqi Ambassador to Egypt Ahmed Al-Dulaimi.

Spokesperson for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said President El-Sisi confirmed valuing the deep and close relations between Egypt and Iraq at the official and popular levels, and Egypt's keenness on the safety, security and stability of Iraq, as well as supporting its efforts to achieve advancement, development and progress, within the framework of Egypt's constant interest in efforts that achieve the interest of Iraq its people. The President valued the constructive role played by Ammar Al-Hakim in maintaining stability and balance in Iraq.

The head of the Iraqi Wisdom Movement expressed his deep appreciation for the model of wise leadership that the President represents at the local, regional and international levels, as well as Egypt's role as a key cornerstone for maintaining stability in the Islamic and Arab region as a whole. He stressed that Iraq looked forward to further strengthening the close historical relations between the two countries, which are based on solidarity and fraternity, and expressed his country's appreciation for Egypt’s effort in supporting Iraq, and his country's keenness to benefit from Egypt’s developmental experiences in all fields.

The meeting reviewed the Iraqi political scene and touched on the main regional developments of common interest.