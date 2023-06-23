Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with France's Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President looked forward to deepening and further promoting prospects of joint cooperation with France in the economic and development areas, particularly by boosting French investments in Egypt to capitalize on the promising opportunities provided by mega projects.

The French Minister of the Economy and Finance confirmed his country’s commitment to forging closer cooperation with the Government of Egypt across an array of fields, that shall support the development process currently underway in Egypt. He underscored France’s support for French companies’ projects in Egypt, stressing that it will continue to provide the needed financing mechanisms for the two countries’ plans of the financial and technical cooperation programs.

The meeting discussed issues on the agenda of the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact and the urgent need to carry out meaningful reforms in the global financing system, with the aim of creating a fairer system and enhancing the ability of developing countries to address the complex and intertwined set of challenges, particularly with regard to climate change.