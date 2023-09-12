President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Republic, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met this morning with a number of Commanders of the Armed Forces.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extends his as well as the Egyptian people’s sincere condolences over the victims of the humanitarian catastrophes in Morocco and Libya.

Three days of mourning were declared in the Arab Republic of Egypt in solidarity with the brothers in Morocco and Libya over the victims of the humanitarian catastrophes, caused by the earthquake in Morocco and the storm in Libya.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi gives directives to the Armed Forces to provide immediate relief and humanitarian aid, by air and sea, to the brotherly Libyan and Moroccan peoples.

President EL-Sisi gives directives to the Armed Forces to provide all forms of humanitarian aid, including relief crews, rescue equipment, and shelters for those affected, in cooperation with the Libyan and Moroccan bodies and institutions.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirms Egypt’s full solidarity with the brothers in Libya and Morocco.