Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a U.S. Delegation, led by members of the Democratic Party of the Senate, Senators Christopher Van Hollen and Jeffrey Merkley. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting was part of the ongoing consultations between Egypt and the U.S. across various levels, notably in light of the current regional conditions, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The American delegation was keen on gaining a thorough understanding of the President’s vision on the broader landscape of the current situation. The President reiterated the imperative necessity of a ceasefire, the exchange of detainees and hostages, the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as relief for the displaced civilians, while starting a serious path, with international consensus, for a just and comprehensive settlement for the Palestinian issue and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed the categorical and unequivocal rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians from their lands, and stressed the need to work toward calming the situation in the region in general, in order to solidify the pillars of peace and stability, at both the regional and international levels. The American delegation lauded Egypt’s historical role in this regard, as well as its current tireless endeavors, as a force acting for peace, stability and development.