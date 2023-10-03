The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi laid a wreath on the Unknown Soldier Memorial of the Armed Forces martyrs, as well as the tombs of late President Mohammed Anwar El-Sadat and late President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Later, President El-Sisi held a meeting with the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.