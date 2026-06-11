Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher, Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority Major General Amr Adel Hosni, Head of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration Eng. Hatem Nabil, Director of the Egyptian Military Academy Major General Mohamed Salah El-Torky and Executive Director of the National Training Academy and Qualifying Youth Dr. Solafa El-Goueili.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that President El-Sisi reviewed the executive status of the governance framework for new appointments within the state, as well as promotions and appointments to leadership positions. This review is part of an ongoing follow-up on administrative reform developments and related efforts to develop human capital and build leadership cadres capable of driving institutional and societal transformation, thereby enhancing Egypt’s standing regionally and internationally.

The meeting underscored that the development of the state’s administrative apparatus is an integrated process encompassing several key pillars: the qualification and development of human resources, the modernization of infrastructure, and the reorganization of structural and administrative relationships among various entities in accordance with the nature of their functions and specializations.

The meeting also reviewed progress in implementing a number of institutional development projects, expanding the application of electronic assessment tools, and enhancing work and training mechanisms. It also addressed investment in human capital and the selection of qualified personnel capable of management, development, and improving the quality of public services, in coordination among the relevant authorities.

President El-Sisi stressed the importance of continuing efforts to develop the state’s administrative apparatus to ensure efficiency, effectiveness, and the capacity to keep pace with the requirements of comprehensive development. The President underscored the enhancement of resource optimization and the achievement of higher levels of governance and institutional effectiveness, while continuing to apply the standards of competence, merit, and transparency across all procedures within the state administrative apparatus.