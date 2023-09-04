The meeting reviewed work progress in a number of projects implemented by the National Service Projects Organization, notably in the field of fisheries development. This aims to increase self-sufficiency rates and provide more job opportunities, as part of efforts to achieve food security for the citizens and push forward the comprehensive development process across various spheres in the country.

Today, President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi met with Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces, Major General Walid Abul-Magd, Chief of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, Major General Ahmed El-Azzazi, and Chairman of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Company, Major General Islam Ateyya

