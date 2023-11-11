President El-Sisi’s participation in the Arab-Islamic Summit comes as an extension of Egypt’s role since the outbreak of the crisis and its utmost efforts to push for a ceasefire, provide safe access for humanitarian aid for the people of the Gaza Strip and advance the path of reviving the peace process and a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause, based on the two-state solution and in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the Extraordinary Joint Summit between Arab and Islamic states aims to reinforce consultations and coordination with regard to the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian Territories and discuss Arab and Islamic action toward it.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.