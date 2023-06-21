Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to Paris, France, to participate in an international summit for A New Global Financing Pact, held on the 22-23, June.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the President's participation in the summit is upon the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, in light of the close and growing strategic relations between Egypt and France, and Egypt's active role at the level of emerging economies in general, which contributes to strengthening international initiatives aimed at supporting developing and least developed countries, and facilitating their access to the necessary liquidity to face the economic repercussions of many successive global challenges, especially climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the subsequent energy, food and supply chains crises. The summit aims to strengthen international cooperation to formulate the appropriate mechanisms to provide the necessary financing to achieve sustainable development in those countries.

President El-Sisi will focus during the Summit on various issues of concern to developing countries, mainly the importance of strengthening international efforts to facilitate access to the required financial flows, in light of the challenges these countries suffer from, as a result of the mounting global crises, in addition to emphasizing the need to providing them with effective support in their endeavor to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, including the commitment of developed countries to their pledges within the framework of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, while shedding light on the axes of the Egyptian presidency of the World Climate Summit (COP27)in Sharm El-Sheikh and the main achievements in this regard, as well as reviewing the Egyptian national experience in addressing climate change and expanding the use of renewable energy.

The President is also expected to hold meetings with a number of senior French and international leaders and officials to discuss advancing cooperation frameworks and consult on regional and international issues of common concern.