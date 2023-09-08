Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to India to participate in the G20 Summit, that will be held in New Delhi.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President’s participation in the G20 Summit comes upon an invitation from India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, whose country is assuming the current chairmanship of the group, in light of the importance of Egypt’s participation in the summit that is being held amid critical international conditions as well as Egypt’s close relations with India.

During the summit’s functions, President El-Sisi is expected to focus on various issues of concern to developing countries, in general, and African countries, in particular. Those include, in particular, issues pertinent to the importance of strengthening international efforts to facilitate the integration of developing countries in the global economy in an equal manner, given the mutual opportunities and advantages it will provide. This will contribute to attracting investments and achieve economic growth and development for all parties.

The President will underscore the importance of providing effective support to developing countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, in the face of the negative repercussions of a multitude of successive international crises on the economy, food and energy. President El-Sisi will also emphasize the need for developed countries to adhere to their commitments, within the framework of international agreements and mechanisms, to address climate change and empower developing countries to increase reliance on new and renewable sources of energy.

President El-Sisi’s agenda during his India visit is set to include holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit for consultations with world leaders and officials on an array of issues of mutual concern.