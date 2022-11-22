The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Hisham Sewefi, Head of the Financial Affairs Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ahmed El-Shazly and  Director of the Vehicles Department of the Armed Forces Major General Essam El-Sheikh.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting reviewed efforts to provide equipment and machinery for national development projects nationwide.

The President was briefed on efforts to provide multipurpose machinery and vehicles for the benefit of the comprehensive development process in the country. The President gave directives to expand efforts to localize the heavy machinery and equipment industry in cooperation with various concerned bodies from the public and private sectors, within the framework of the localization strategy for the production of industry requirements, as a strategic goal in accordance with international quality standards. 

