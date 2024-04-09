Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, exchanging greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. President El-Sisi prayed to Allah the Almighty to return this blessed occasion with all goodness and blessings on the wise leadership and people of Kuwait and to grant lasting security and stability to the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Emir of Kuwait appreciated the gesture and expressed sincere wishes of enduring stability and prosperity to Egypt.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.