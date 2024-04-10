Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid. The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, praying to Allah the Almighty to bring it back to the two countries and the Arab and Islamic nations with security, stability and prosperity, and to grant the brotherly peoples of Egypt and Iraq lasting security, prosperity and progress.

