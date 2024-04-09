Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

President El-Sisi and HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad exchanged greeting on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, praying to Allah the Almighty to return this blessed occasion for the two brotherly countries and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and prosperity, and to grant lasting stability and prosperity for all Arab peoples.

