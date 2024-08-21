Following the National Dialogue’s submission of recommendations regarding pretrial detention and criminal justice to the President of the Republic:

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the referral of the recommendations to the government and the swift implementation of the necessary procedures to effectuate the agreed-upon recommendations, in response to the diverse and specialized discussions of the National Dialogue.

President El-Sisi confirmed: "My response to the recommendations of the National Dialogue emerges from a sincere desire to implement the provisions of the Egyptian Constitution and the National Strategy for Human Rights."

The President emphasized the need to reduce the maximum duration of pretrial detention and to maintain its nature as a precautionary measure required by the necessity of investigation, rather than allowing it to become a punitive measure. President El-Sisi underscored the necessity to implement the various alternatives to pretrial detention, stressing the importance of material and moral compensation and reparations for those subjected to wrongful pretrial detention.