Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani. They exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless the Egyptian and Iraqi peoples with renewed goodness and to grant the Arab and Islamic nations peace, security and prosperity.

