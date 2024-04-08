Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the advent of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless the two countries and the Arab and Muslim nations with renewed goodness, blessings, and prosperity, to protect their two peoples from all harm, and to grant them lasting security, stability, and prosperity.

