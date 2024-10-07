H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, welcomed Labor Minister H.E. Mohamed Gibran to the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to discuss joint initiatives and priorities for the government including investing in human capital. The discussions revolved around investing in the human capital and creating job opportunities for youth, through the Economic and Social Development Plan for 2024-2027, aiming to enhance employment and productivity, and develop human capital. They also discussed national strategies for cooperation between Egypt and development partners, most notably the United Nations, the European Union and the USA.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat underscored the importance of employment and human capital development as fundamental pillars for achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth. She pointed out that creating more jobs, especially for the youth, is a key priority for the government, as it not only improves livelihoods but also boosts productivity, economic resilience, increases competitiveness, advances national industries and attracts investments in relevant vital sectors. H.E also pointed to the necessity of vocational training, providing high-quality employment services and supporting the private sector in order to create job opportunities that keep pace with the rapid developments in the national and global labor market.

Al-Mashat reviewed the role played by the Ministry in supporting the state's development efforts and working to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic development. The Minister also noted the United Nation SDGs that support achieving social justice and providing comprehensive job opportunities. Al-Mashat also discussed managing public spending at the level of the governorates of the Republic, in addition to linking the public spending plan with bilateral and multilateral international partnerships, and working to stimulate private sector participation.

Al-Mashat highlighted the cooperation with the European Union in supporting digital transformation, explaining that investments in mechanization projects and digital infrastructure are necessary to facilitate the transition to a digital economy, and provide public services to all, including employment, in addition to the Egyptian government's keenness to enhance the expansion of secure digital services, through relevant national platforms such as the Egypt Digital Portal, Khadamat Misr, and others.

On his part, H.E. Mohamed Gibran, Minister of Labor, outlined the key initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Labor to modernize the country’s labor services and create a more efficient and responsive labor market. He mentioned that one of the ministry’s top priorities is upgrading labor offices across Egypt to ensure they are equipped with the necessary digital tools and technologies to meet the needs of citizens and businesses. These upgrades are part of a broader strategy to digitalize the country’s labor services, improve service delivery, and ensure that citizens can access their employment-related rights as guaranteed by the constitution and law.

H.E. Gibran also provided insights into the Ministry of Labor’s ongoing efforts to improve vocational training programs, particularly through the “training for employment” initiative. This initiative aims to provide workers with the necessary skills to meet the demands of both local and international labor markets. As the global labor market continues to evolve, Egypt needs a workforce that is not only well-trained but also adaptable to the changing needs of employers both at home and abroad. The vocational training programs are designed to address this by offering workers the opportunity to learn new skills and improve their employability.

The minister also underscored the importance of creating a balanced labor environment, where the rights of both employers and employees are protected. He highlighted the National Occupational Safety and Health Strategy, launched in 2023, which aims to improve working conditions across various industries and ensure the safety and well-being of workers. This strategy is part of a broader effort to promote a culture of safety and responsibility in the workplace, ensuring that employers adhere to regulations and that workers are aware of their rights and responsibilities.

H.E. Gibran reiterated the Ministry of Labor’s commitment to working closely with all stakeholders, including the private sector and international partners, to achieve its goals. He emphasized that creating a conducive environment for labor requires collaboration, not only between government entities but also with the private sector and civil society. The ministry is also playing an active role in the presidential initiative “A New Beginning for Human Development,” which seeks to create new job opportunities, promote occupational safety, and raise awareness about the importance of human capital development in achieving Egypt’s long-term goals.