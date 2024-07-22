H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, received Chairman of the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), Major General Khairat Barakat, to discuss the agency's work files and its efforts in developing Egypt's statistical system. The meeting also aimed to review various aspects of the agency's work, including censuses, surveys conducted, as well as the data and statistics provided to cover all economic and social activities.

During the meeting, H.E. Al-Mashat emphasized the leading role of the CAPMAS in promoting statistical awareness in Egypt. Al-Mashat underscored the importance of statistics and data as fundamental elements in decision-making, especially those related to development, given that policymakers and planners rely on available data to understand realities and optimize resource utilization.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat highlighted the significance of the statistics and data provided by the agency, which cover all economic, social, demographic, and environmental activities. H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat stressed the importance of making such data accessible to decision-makers, researchers, and the general public, in line with professional principles, international standards, and norms.

The meeting also addressed ongoing efforts to enhance the agency's information and digital infrastructure, and to ensure that the agency's personnel are qualified to handle databases and keep pace with developments in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Moreover, the meeting reviewed mechanisms to develop the statistical system to address data gaps, promote the use of statistics in national policies, planning processes, budget preparation, and performance indicators. It also emphasized the production of information that meets user needs and making it available in suitable formats. Additionally, it discussed integrating multiple sectors into the national statistical system and developing a capacity-building action plan.