As part of the state visit by H.E. President Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to Egypt, and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries with H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, yesterday, 9 agreements for concessional financing and grants with France and the European Union were signed. These agreements are aimed at implementing a number of priority projects in the sectors of water treatment, sanitation, electricity, and railways, totaling EUR 262.3 million.

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, signed two agreements with the French side, in the presence of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and H.E. President Emmanuel Macron. The agreements included a joint declaration to renew technical and financial cooperation to implement priority projects in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which is a renewal of the agreement signed on June 13, 2021, for implementing several developmental projects. It also included a joint declaration to implement 4 priority projects that will support economic development in Egypt, backed by a shared vision between the two countries.

Al-Mashat emphasized that today we are witnessing a pivotal development in Egyptian-French relations with the signing of the joint declaration by the leaders of both countries to elevate the relations to the level of a strategic partnership. This reflects the depth and strength of the historical ties between the two countries and opens the door to expanding and broadening economic, trade, and investment relations, in light of the regional and international weight of both nations.

She noted that the Ministry will work in the upcoming period to consult with the relevant French authorities to determine the priority projects that will be cooperated on in the coming period, and to direct the financing provided by the French Development Agency (AFD), to drive economic development in Egypt in sectors of mutual interest, including sustainable infrastructure, combating climate change and mitigating associated risks, technological and human development.

She also pointed out that the development witnessed today in Egyptian-French relations reflects the extent of development in Egypt-European relations in general over the past years, especially after elevating the joint relations to the level of strategic partnership last year.

Regional Control Center Project in Alexandria

During a high-level event, two agreements for concessional financing and a grant were signed for the "Regional Control Center Project in Alexandria," with EUR 50 million financing from the French Development Agency and a EUR 10 million grant from the European Union, managed by the Agency for the benefit of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy. This project is part of the energy pillar of the country platform of the "NWFE" program.

The financing agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, H.E. Mr. Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Rémy Riou, Director General of the French Development Agency, and was attended by H.E. Mrs. Angelina Eichhorst, the European Union Ambassador to Egypt.

The project aims to provide stable, high-quality electricity supplies to the residents of Alexandria and modernize the control facilities of the electricity grid, especially in one of the most densely populated areas in Egypt. With the rise in national energy generation, the sharp increase in demand, the integration of renewable energy sources, and the rapid expansion of the network, this project aims to help Alexandria become a strong regional energy hub.

New Wastewater Treatment Plant Project in East Alexandria

Moreover, financing and grant agreements were signed for the "New Wastewater Treatment Plant Project in East Alexandria," with EUR 68 million financing from the French Development Agency and a EUR 2 million grant for the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

The grant agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, H.E. Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, H.E. Mr. Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Rémy Riou, Director General of the French Development Agency.

The financing agreement was signed by Mr. Ahmed Abdelkader, Chairman of the Executive Authority for Drinking Water and Sanitation, H.E. Mr. Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Rémy Riou, Director General of the French Development Agency. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, and H.E. Mrs. Angelina Eichhorst, the European Union Ambassador to Egypt, witnessed the signing.

The project aims to contribute to improving wastewater treatment services in the country, particularly in Alexandria, and work with new urban development projects. It will alleviate pressure on the existing facility due to the growing population. The project aims to serve approximately 1.5 million people (300,000 cubic meters per day) upon completion of the first phase, which will continue until 2032.

Robiki / 10th of Ramadan / Belbeis Railway Line Project

The two sides also signed the financing and grant agreements for the "Robiki / 10th of Ramadan / Belbeis Railway Line Project," with EUR 70 million financing from the French Development Agency and an EUR 800,000 grant for the Ministry of Industry and Transport.

The grant agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Mr. Mohamed Amer, Chairman of the National Railways Authority, H.E. Mr. Eric Lombard, Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and Mr. Rémy Riou, Director General of the French Development Agency, with the signing witnessed by H.E. Eng. Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Transport and Industry, and H.E. Mr. Philippe Tabaro, French Minister of Transport.

The financing agreement was signed by Mr. Mohamed Amer, Chairman of the National Railways Authority, H.E. Mr. Eric Lombard, Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and Mr. Rémy Riou, Director General of the French Development Agency. The signing was witnessed by H.E. Eng. Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Transport and Industry, and H.E. Mr. Philippe Tabaro, French Minister of Transport.

The project aims to improve the competitiveness of local producers, accelerating economic growth and creating job opportunities by facilitating the movement of goods from dry ports to the sea, thus reducing transport costs and time.

Al-Gabal Al-Asfar Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

The two sides also signed the financing and grant agreements for the "Al-Gabal Al-Asfar Wastewater Treatment Plant Project," with financing from AFD amounting to €50 million, a grant of €1.5 million, and an EU grant of €10 million, managed by AFD for the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

The grant agreements from AFD and the EU were signed by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, H.E. Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Eric Lombard, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and Rémy Rioux, CEO of AFD. The signing was witnessed by H.E. Mrs. Angelina Eichhorst, EU Ambassador to Egypt.

The financing agreement was signed by Ahmed Abdel Qader, Head of the Executive Authority for Drinking Water and Sanitation, H.E. Mr. Eric Lombard, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and Rémy Rioux, CEO of AFD. The signing was witnessed by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, H.E. Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, and H.E.Mrs. Angelina Eichhorst, EU Ambassador to Egypt.

This project aims to enhance the sustainable development of the water and sanitation sector by increasing the treatment capacity of the plant to meet the rising population of those served within the drinking water and sanitation service area.