During the exchange of views and Q&A, diplomatic attachés had the opportunity to discuss issues of interests with Ambassadors such as climate change, water security, rivalries between major powers in the Asia-Pacific region, situation in the South China Sea, UNGA resolution on Ukraine, and bilateral relations with Egypt.

On 20 October 2022, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand, along with Ambassadors of the ASEAN Committee in Cairo, participated in the “Special Event with Their Excellencies Ambassadors of ASEAN Member States in Egypt” at the Institute of the Diplomatic Studies. The objective of the event was to raise awareness about ASEAN with diplomatic attachés enrolled at the Institute. On this occasion, Ambassador Puttaporn emphasised two unique characteristics of ASEAN, namely ASEAN way and ASEAN centrality.

© Press Release 2022

