Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt


On 31 July 2023, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, inaugurated Sport Day of Thai students 2023, organized by Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage, at Nadi Madina Nasr Al-Riadi.

The Sport Day aims to encourage students to spend their free time during the school holiday by playing sports and exercise which enhance their overall health and wellness. In addition, the sport activities also help promote unity and closeness among students from different clubs.

